Elettronica Group al Paris Air Show di Le Bourget

Italy’s Elettronica Group, a European leader in electronic and cyber warfare, is delighted to once again be present at the International Paris Air Show-Le Bourget. Elettronica works successfully with the Armed Forces and Governments of 28 countries, helping to build stability and increase security around the world.

The Group has for six decades been supplying sophisticated strategic surveillance capabilities as well as self-defense and electronic attack systems for naval, airborne and ground use. The Company’s product line covers a broad range of EW solutions, from individual stand-alone units to complete integrated systems combining both sophisticated in-house technologies and open modular architectures.

Elettronica works with its Customers to guarantee their self-sufficiency and autonomy and has a strong record of successful international collaboration with platform manufacturers as well as with electronic systems providers and integrators in complex and challenging programs such as Eurofighter Typhoon, Horizon and FREMM frigates, NH90 Helo, Baynunah corvettes for UAE Navy, AW101 Helo, AMX and Mirage 2000 fighters.

To meet the growing complexity of the threat environment, Elettronica, through its CY4Gate joint venture with Expert System – a leader in semantic computing – supplies Cyber Intelligence and Electronic Warfare systems, with a range of solutions providing superior, fast and comprehensive structured analysis of structured and non structured data streams from ELINT to Tactical/Strategic COMINT and Open Source (OSINT), virtual Humint, Meta Data Analysis, Data Mining and Fusion, all integrated within both passive and active defensive cyber applications.

To better illustrate the activities and capabilities, a range of mock-ups and demonstrations display the most advanced technologies developed by Elettronica Group. These include:

VIRGILIUS, an advanced, multiplatform, fully integrated, flexible Electronic Warfare architecture which exploits advanced signal processing techniques and key enabling technologies to deliver a superior range of performance. A modular design approach makes it possible to tailor the proposed solution to the specific needs of the Customer/Final User, both for emitter detection, classification, identification as well as to counter a large threat variety including: radar controlled Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AAA), Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM), Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM), Early Warning, Search and modern Multifunction Radars of different classes of platforms

ELT/572 DIRCM (Directional Infrared Countermeasures). Shoulder-launched MANPAD (Man Portable Air Defense Systems) missiles are one of the major threats to airborne platforms, especially in asymmetric conflict environments and in terrorist actions. The fibre laser technology of the ELT/572 improves the performance, effectiveness, reliability and efficiency in countering this evolving threat, as well as overcoming the weak points of older DIRCM suites by reducing installation constraints and the even more critical and complex set-up, alignment and maintenance operations. The system uses a small, fast-slewing, highly dynamic turret driven by sophisticated algorithms to accurately concentrate laser fire on the sensors of incoming missile threats, ensuring effective protection of the platform even in the event of multiple simultaneous threats.

EDGE the Elettronica’s new escort jammer. In an autonomous pod configuration, it’s designed to increase the survivability and success of the entire attacking force and offers both unique performance and installation capabilities. Edge’s various functions are designed to suppress enemy air defences to boost survivability for the entire strike force by creating a safe corridor for multiple attacking aircraft. Its ELINT features enhance both situational awareness and intelligence collection. The unit is fully autonomous and no additional power source is necessary for aircraft using internal RAT and cooling system capability. The Edge escort jammer is designed for exportability, has no technology export limitations and is fully ITAR free. Its high level of modularity with a scalable architecture to support customer requirements and needs makes it an ideal subject for industrial cooperation, collaboration and technology transfer.

PRAETORIAN, a podded self-protection system for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The system, enables the aircraft to evaluate the electromagnetic scenario and then to implement an automatic ECM response to single or multiple threats for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. This integrated ESM/ECM system features solid-state transceivers, electronic scanning antennas, the DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) for enhanced the Platform Survivability, and a system SW featuring a high level of robustness and flexibility to effectively cope with different operating environments. The Praetorian Suite also includes an active Missile Approach Warner (MAW), to detect incoming missiles.

The CY4Gate D-SINT (Digital Spectrum Intelligence Integrated System), a cyber intelligence system, is able to analyze structured and unstructured data through an integration of hardware and software tools that can handle different data formats coming from any kind of sources. It is also possible to receive and manage information coming from private repository. The D-SINT helps operatives to better manage the Intelligence Cycle (planning and direction, collection, analysis, production and dissemination) and decision makers to take better decisions. The availability of an integrated platform for Cyber Intelligence and Situational Awareness, capable of supporting the analysis of Heterogeneous Data, at the same time, has become crucial to meet all needs related to the analysis and management of information.

The Group’s ADRIAN (Anti Drone Interception Acquisition Neutralization) the anti-drone system specifically designed to manage mini and micro drone threats, is intended primarily to counter the growing security risks posed by lightweight civilian “quadri-copter” drones at public events and in civil airspace. It is based on multispectral sensors (Radar, EO/IR, acoustic and radio link interceptor), data fusion for the detection and identification functions and on a reactive and adaptive jammer to interrupt the remote control link of the platform, and the navigation aids signals used to follow the programmed route through proper waypoints.

The Elettronica Group, based in Rome, has been at the cutting edge of electronic warfare for more than six decades. Privately controlled, both France’s Thales and Italy’s Finmeccanica/Leonardo have important minority stakes in the Group which is composed by Elettronica – the headquarter in Rome – leader in full EW capabilities, Elt Gmbh – the subsidiary in Mackenheim, Germany – active in homeland security applications – and Cy4gate specialized in Cyber EW&Intelligence.

Fonte: comunicato Elettronica