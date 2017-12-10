Elettronica Group al salone Gulf Defense & Aerospace in Kuwait

Italy’s Elettronica Group, a European leader in electronic and cyber warfare, is delighted to be present at the 2017 edition of Gulf Defense and Aerospace. Elettronica works successfully with the Armed Forces and Governments of 28 countries, helping to build stability and increase security around the world by supplying sophisticated strategic surveillance capabilities as well as selfdefense and electronic attack systems for airborne, naval and ground use. Elettonica’s product lines covers a broad range of EW solutions, from individual stand-alone units to complete integrated systems combining both sophisticated in-house technologies and open modular architectures.

The company works with its Customers to guarantee their self-sufficiency and autonomy and has a strong record of successful international collaboration with platform manufacturers as well as with electronic systems providers and integrators in complex and challenging programs such as Eurofighter Typhoon, Horizon and FREMM frigates, NH90 Helo, Baynunah corvettes for UAE Navy, AW101 Helo, AMX and Mirage 2000 fighters.

To meet the growing complexity of the threat environment, Elettronica, through its CY4Gate joint venture with Expert System – a leader in semantic computing – supplies Cyber Intelligence and Electronic Warfare systems, with a range of solutions providing superior, fast and comprehensive structured analysis of structured and non-structured data streams from ELINT to Tactical/Strategic COMINT and Open Source (OSINT), virtual Humint, Meta Data Analysis, Data Mining and Fusion, all integrated within both passive and active defensive cyber applications. To better illustrate activities and capabilities, a range of mock-ups and demonstrations display Elettronica’s most advanced technologies at GDA Kuwait. These include:

VIRGILIUS, an advanced, multiplatform, fully integrated, flexible Electronic Warfare architecture which exploits advanced signal processing and key enabling technologies to deliver superior performance. Modular design permits tailoring solutions to specific Customer/Final User needs, both for emitter detection, classification and identification as well as to counter a wide threat variety including: radar controlled Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AAA), Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM), Air-toAir Missiles (AAM), Early Warning, Search and modern Multifunction Radars of different classes and platforms

ELT/572 DIRCM (Directional Infrared Countermeasures). Shoulder-launched MANPAD missiles are a major threat to airborne platforms, especially in asymmetric conflict environments and in terrorist actions. The fibre laser technology of the ELT/572 improves the performance, effectiveness, reliability and efficiency in countering this evolving threat, reducing installation constraints and the complex set-up and maintenance operations of older DIRCM suites. The system uses a small, fast-slewing turret driven by sophisticated algorithms to accurately concentrate laser fire on the sensors of incoming missiles, ensuring effective protection of the platform even in the event of multiple simultaneous threats.

EDGE is Elettronica’s escort jammer. An autonomous pod configuration, it’s designed to increase the survivability and success of attacking force and offers unique performance and installation capabilities. Edge’s functions are designed to suppress enemy air defense to boost survivability for the entire strike force by creating a safe corridor for multiple attacking aircraft. ELINT features enhance situational awareness and intelligence collection. The unit is fully autonomous and no additional power source is necessary for aircraft using internal RAT and cooling system capability. The Edge jammer has no technology export limitations and is fully ITAR free. It’s an ideal subject for industrial cooperation, collaboration and technology transfer.

POD DASS for Eurofighter EFA. Elettronica, within the EURODASS Consortium, provides this podded self-protection system for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The system enables the aircraft to evaluate the electromagnetic scenario and then to implement an automatic ECM response to single or multiple threats for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

The ELT/160 family of low cost Radar Warning Receivers provides self-protection for utility and combat aircraft and helicopters during operations in insecure areas, anti-tank missions and escort of ground vehicles. To meet the challenge posed by modern threats, this family of Radar Warning Receivers in all its versions, from the light to the combat version, is designed to detect, analyse and identify intercepted electromagnetic emissions threatening the platform in an extremely short time and beyond the maximum weapon system engagement distance. As with all Elettronica passive systems, the ELT/160 RWR extractor performs perfectly in absence of pre-flight information. The Elt/160 EW manager can coordinate LW, MW and C/F dispenser for a complete integrated suite.

JASS Antenna. Elettronica’s Jamming Antenna and Source Subsystems offer a scalable architecture applicable to ECM installations according to customer needs. These can be supplied to meet on-board space limitations in two possible configurations, Split and Monomast. The “Split” configuration is composed of two separately installable Jamming Antenna & Source Subsystems (JASS) while the “Monomast” solution is applicable to single mast installations.

The CY4GATE D-SINT (Digital Spectrum Intelligence Integrated System) is a cyber intelligence system for the analysis of structured and unstructured data through an integration of hardware and software tools that handle data formats coming from any kind of source, including private data repositories. The D-SINT helps to better manage the Intelligence Cycle (planning and direction, collection, analysis, production and dissemination) in order to take command decisions based on Cyber Intelligence and Situational Awareness deriving from heterogeneous data.

The Group’s ADRIAN (Anti Drone Interception Acquisition Neutralization), the anti-drone system specifically designed to manage mini and micro drone threats, is intended primarily to counter the growing security risks posed by lightweight civilian “quadri-copter” drones at public events and in civil airspace. It is based on multispectral sensors (Radar, EO/IR, acoustic and radio link interceptor), data fusion for the detection and identification functions and on a reactive and adaptive jammer to interrupt the remote control link of the platform, and the navigation aids signals used to follow the programmed route through proper waypoints.

The Elettronica Group, based in Rome, has been at the cutting edge of electronic warfare for more than six decades. Privately controlled, both France’s Thales and Italy’s Finmeccanica/Leonardo have important minority stakes in the Group, which is composed of Elettronica – headquartered in Rome – a leader in full EW capabilities; Elt Gmbh, active in homeland security applications and Cy4gate, specialized in Cyber EW, Cyber Security and Cyber Intelligence

Gulf Defense & Aerospace, December 12-14 2017 Stand 1133

