Elettronica Group al salone indiano DEFEXPO 2018

The world can be a dangerous place. That’s why the armed service of twenty-eight countries around the globe rely on electronic and cyber warfare technologies supplied by Elettronica – a European leader in these systems for more than six decades – to help them defend their national boundaries and strategic interests. The Group furnishes sophisticated strategic surveillance capabilities as well as self-defense and electronic attack systems for naval, airborne and ground use.

Elettronica works with its Customers to guarantee their self-sufficiency and autonomy and has a strong record of successful international collaboration with platform manufacturers as well as with electronic systems providers and integrators in complex and challenging programs such as Eurofighter Typhoon, Horizon and FREMM frigates, NH90 Helo, AW101 Helo, AMX and Mirage 2000 fighters For many years, Elettronica Group has started a well-structured commercial activity aimed at encouraging the penetration of its systems in India, due to the growing interest of the Country in the acquisition of high technology systems. The Group is now starting to be a technological partner of major platform builders, both local and foreign. It is also promoting a range of products, solutions and capabilities in the field of Cyber Electronic Warfare and Intelligence that are found in both governmental and corporate organizations.

The Group’s cyber warfare unit, CY4Gate, addresses the rapidly converging fields of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Intelligence. It provides Intelligence, Law Enforcement and EW commanders at various level a complete range of solutions capable of providing superior,

comprehensive, fast and structured analysis of non-uniform data streams. Elettronica technologies are increasingly finding application in the homeland security field as well, where the ADRIAN (Anti-Drone Interception Acquisition and Neutralization) system has proven an effective defense against the increasing threat posed by civilian “quadri-copter” drones. The Group’s German subsidiary, ELT GmbH, of Mackenheim, Germany, supplies sophisticated surveillance and highly flexible command and control systems intended primarily for homeland security applications.

Featured product areas at DEFEXPO 2018 (Chennai, India, April 11-14 2018, Hall 8, Stand 8.2.5b) include:

VIRGILIUS, an advanced, multiplatform, fully integrated, flexible Electronic Warfare architecture which exploits advanced signal processing techniques and key enabling technologies to deliver superior performance. Modular design permits tailoring solutions to specific Customer/Final User needs, both for emitter detection, classification and identification as well as to counter a wide threat variety including: radar controlled Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AAA), Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM), Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM), Early Warning, Search and modern Multifunction Radars of different classes and platforms

ELT/572 DIRCM (Directional Infrared Countermeasures). Shoulder-launched MANPAD (Man Portable Air Defense Systems) missiles are one of the major threats to airborne platforms, especially in asymmetric conflict environments and in terrorist actions. The fibre laser technology

of the ELT/572 improves the performance, effectiveness, reliability and efficiency in countering this evolving threat, reducing installation constraints and the complex set-up and maintenance operations of older DIRCM suites. The system uses a small, fast-slewing turret driven by sophisticated algorithms to accurately concentrate laser fire on the sensors of incoming missiles, ensuring effective protection of the platform even in the event of multiple simultaneous threats

The ELT/160 family of low cost light Radar Warning Receivers provides self-protection for utility and combat aircraft and helicopters during operations in insecure areas, anti-tank missions and escort of ground vehicles. This family of Radar Warning Receivers in all its versions, from the light to the combat version, is designed to detect, analyse and identify the intercepted electromagnetic emissions that signal a threat to the platform in an extremely short time and beyond the maximum weapon system engagement distance. As with all Elettronica passive systems, the ELT/160 RWR extractor can perform perfectly in absence of pre-flight information. The Elt/160 EW manager can coordinate LW, MW and C/F dispenser for a complete integrated suite.

PRAETORIAN. Elettronica, within the EURODASS Consortium, provides a podded selfprotection system for the Eurofighter Typhoon. This integrated ESM/ECM system features solidstate transceivers, electronic scanning antennas, the DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) for enhanced the Platform Survivability, and a system SW featuring a high level of robustness and flexibility to effectively cope with different operating environments. The Praetorian Suite also includes an active Missile Approach Warner (MAW), to detect incoming missiles.

JASS (Jamming Antenna and Source Subsystems) antennas offer a scalable architecture applicable to ECM installations according to customer needs. These can be supplied depending on on-board space limitations in two possible configurations, Split and Monomast according to installation requirements.

The Elettronica Group, based in Rome, has been at the cutting edge of electronic warfare for more than six decades. Privately controlled, both France’s Thales and Italy’s Finmeccanica/Leonardo have important minority stakes in the Group which is composed by Elettronica – the headquarter in Rome – leader in full EW capabilities, Elt Gmbh – the subsidiary in Mackenheim, Germany – active in homeland security applications – and Cy4gate specialized in Cyber EW&Intelligence.