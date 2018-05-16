Leonardo a ITEC 2018

Visitors to ITEC 2018 in Stuttgart, Germany will be able to learn about Leonardo’s latest training technologies and services for a wide range of land, naval and air systems. Leonardo will be showcasing the training courses and services available for its AW101 and AW159 helicopters. This includes courses delivered at its UK Training Academy in Yeovil which is equipped with interactive electronic classrooms, part task training systems and practical training devices.

Leonardo also delivers extensive training services to the UK MoD for the AW159 Wildcat helicopter which includes the use of full flight simulators for the aircrew and full scale mechanical and electronic/avionic training systems for the technicians. For the AW101 Leonardo has recently established a new training centre in Norway with a full flight simulator.

In 2018 Leonardo is launching a new set of training courses aimed at helping its military customers maximise the capability provided by their helicopters. Following reviews with our customers, new courses have been developed specifically for managers and administrators including the principles

of fleet management, flight safety officer, human factors, effective event investigation, effective event review group and documentation management.

On the Leonardo stand you will be able to experience our generic Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT), discuss its capabilities and how Leonardo can meet your specific training requirements. The complexity of modern Gen3/Gen4 aircraft means that 1st line technicians need to be highly trained and competent to operate these aircraft systems to determine and maintain their serviceability. Leonardo’s synthetic VMT solutions deliver high quality training with major costs savings over traditional training methods.

The VMT uses synthetically modelled avionics equipment, not specific to any particular aircraft type, to train technicians from school leaver level up to avionics mechanics level without using real aircraft or systems. This generic training is applicable to fast jet, rotary wing and multi-engine aircraft and is in-use with the UK’s Royal Air Force. Leonardo also provides type specific avionic VMT solutions to a number of F-16 customers around the world.

Leonardo’s training products and capabilities in the land and naval sectors will be able to be viewed and experienced by visitors using the virtual immersive training tool, Morpheus, through the catalogue tool and various gaming scenarios. One example is a VR simulator to conduct O & Ilevel training & qualification for a 76mm naval gun, although the technology can be applied to all types of equipment. Leonardo will also be presenting a paper: ‘eXtended Reality applied to the design of integrated naval multi-sensor suite’ at the ITEC 2018 Advanced Engineering Conference on 15th May 2018 at 14.00.

Telespazio VEGA Deutschland, a subsidiary of Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), is exhibiting on the Leonardo stand its latest simulation-based military training systems including the company’s involvement in the NH90 and CH-53 helicopter programmes. For the NH90 product line, Telespazio VEGA Deutschland is showing its Virtual Maintenance Trainer developed for four European Nations and currently in use for five helicopter variants; as well as the Aircraft Systems Trainer developed for the Australian variant of the helicopter, MRH90.

Telespazio VEGA Deutschland will also show its CH-53 Cockpit Procedure Trainer (CPT) which supports all version and variants of the CH-53 family used by the German Bundeswehr. The company had previously developed the CPT for the GA version and was commissioned in 2017 to develop the CPT for the GS/GE modernised versions of the CH-53.

Visitors to ITEC are invited to visit Leonardo’s stand to see the expanding range of training systems and new training technologies that it has available, ranging from training aids to the delivery of complete end-to-end training services for land, naval and air systems.

Fonte: comunicato Leonardo