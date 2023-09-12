Iveco DV annuncia il lancio di IDV Robotics

IDV (Iveco Defence Vehicles), a global leader dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide, is thrilled to unveil a pivotal transformation in its innovation journey. The company is pleased to announce the rebranding and evolution of the distinguished UK-based specialist Robotics and Autonomous Systems entity MIRA UGV as IDV Robotics. The name change follows IDV’s acquisition of a majority stake in MIRA UGV, the Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) division of HORIBA MIRA, in January 2023.

The 2023 edition of DSEI, taking place from the 12th to the 15th of September 2023, will be the occasion at which IDV will officially launch IDV Robotics and exhibit its multirole UGV platform (VIKING platform) on stand 316 in hall 7.

IDV Robotics, a trailblazing technology company at the forefront of cutting-edge UGV and Robotic Autonomous Systems (RAS) solutions, is accelerating the development of these revolutionary technologies, promising to enhance operational efficiency and save lives across diverse terrains and missions.

The fusion of a state-of-the-art navigation and autonomy technology stack with a range of vehicle platforms underscores IDV Robotics’ commitment to delivering unparalleled RAS solutions for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and all the most advanced Armed Forces all around the world.

A focal point of our endeavours lies in empowering critical missions such as Reconnaissance, Fire Support, Last Mile Resupply, Casualty Evacuation, and CBRN, establishing IDV Robotics as a preeminent supplier to the global defence industry.

Pioneering a Vision

On September 11th, 2023, with the launch of IDV Robotics, IDV’s dynamic partnership with HORIBA MIRA enters a new chapter. This transformative collaboration harnesses two decades of HORIBA MIRA’s pioneering expertise in remote control, teleoperated, and autonomous vehicle technologies, synergizing seamlessly with IDV’s renowned expertise in defence and off-highway vehicle engineering. The newly formed IDV Robotics company is spearheading innovative, sector-specific technologies from its UK-base, catering to the ever-evolving demands of the UK MoD and its strategic allies. The technological highlights encompass an array of groundbreaking achievements:

VIKING: A high-mobility, multirole UGV platform.

MACE: IDV Robotics’ proprietary autonomy stack, seamlessly integrated across a spectrum of military vehicles.

Unparalleled Autonomy: Mastery in remote control, semi-autonomous, and autonomous operations across challenging terrains.

GNSS Denied Navigation: Unrivalled navigation capability even in GNSS-denied environments.

Advanced Terrain Recognition: Cutting-edge object and terrain identification, complemented by next-level off-road routing.

Unified Ground-Air Integration: Holistic control, uniting Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and UGVs for seamless ground-to-air RAS integration.

With this reimagined trajectory, IDV Robotics cements its dedication to technological brilliance and unwavering commitment to delivering the latest RAS solutions, tailored to meet the dynamic needs of military customers. IDV Robotics proudly upholds its position as a specialist in the UK sector, enriching national and allied capabilities, while retaining its headquarters at the highly respected MIRA Technology Park, serving as the focal point of relentless R&D and production pursuits.

