Elettronica presenta le sue capacità EMSO a Indo Defense Expo di Giakarta

Elettronica is delighted to be at Jakarta’s Indo Defence exhibition between 2nd and 5th November. The company, now in its seventh decade, has enjoyed long and fruitful collaborations with governments and armed forces throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Reflecting the region’s strategic considerations, we are proud to be showcasing our solutions and capabilities in the Electromagnetic Support Operations (EMSO) domain.

Elettronica understands that our regional partners demand robust EMSO solutions across all domains. With this in mind, we are exhibiting a range of capabilities applicable to the sea, land and air domains.

Our naval Electronic Warfare (EW) products offer world class performance. They are ready for today’s and tomorrow’s threats and are scalable to equip all sizes of surface vessels and submarines. Elettronica’s naval EW portfolio includes Electronic Support Measure (ESM) and Electronic Countermeasure (ECM) functions combined in our integrated electronic warfare system ZEUS.

The ESM function is exploited by ZEUS in its light version and the ECM by our Nettuno 2.0. ELT/950 and Loki help manage EW systems and support EMSO command and control. Maintenance of our EW systems and third-party products is simplified thanks to Elettronica’s SEMS smart maintenance system.

Sophisticated air defences remain a concern of Asia-Pacific nations. Elettronica’s ELT/162 and EDGE provide robust protection against today’s and tomorrow’s threats. The ELT/162 radar warning digital receiver derives from our RWR ELT/160, trusted by numerous air forces around the world. Our EDGE pod gives users two systems in one. It provides escort jamming for packages of aircraft, alternatively it can be employed as a signals intelligence gathering system.

In the land domain, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are growing threats. ADRIAN (Anti-Drone Interception Acquisition Neutralisation) is Elettronica’s flagship Counter-UAV system. Fusing radar, optronic, acoustic and radio link detection, ADRIAN keeps a watchful eye for UAV threats. Once the offending drone is detected it can be engaged with a variety of soft-kill countermeasures. Like Elettronica’s other products, ADRIAN is deployed operationally and combat proven.

Elettronica has honed impressive expertise in the cyber domain. Our CY4GATE subsidiary is a centre of excellence for cyber security and protection. Created in 2014, CY4GATE is trusted to provide its expertise, products and services to public and private sector organisations. Likewise, Elettronica provides EMSO training and operational support to customers around the world.

Indo Defence is not just about Elettronica’s capabilities. We are keen to deepen our industrial partnerships with companies and organisations throughout the region. The company is looking forward to working closely with local partners to help make their EMSO aspirations a reality. To this end, we are keen to explore technology and capability transfer.

To find out more, visit our stand D110 (Italy Pavillion) where we will be pleased to welcome you.

Fonte: comunicato Elettronica